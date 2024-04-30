News & Insights

AMZN

Amazon Web Services Announces General Availability Of Amazon Q - Quick Facts

April 30, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Q, a generative artificial intelligence-powered assistant. Amazon Q not only generates accurate code, it also tests, debugs, and has multi-step planning and reasoning capabilities that can transform and implement new code generated from developer requests. Amazon Q makes it easier for employees to get answers to questions across business data.

AWS also introduced Amazon Q Apps, a new capability that lets employees build generative AI apps from their company's data. The Q Apps can quickly generate an app based on response from employees that accomplishes their desired task, helping them streamline and automate their daily work.

