Personal Finance

Amazon vs. Walmart: Which Is a Better Stock Buy?

June 25, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Altamirano for GOBankingRates->

When it comes to a long-term investment strategy, it would make sense to put your money into a company that rakes in billions in sales, right? Retail giants such as Walmart or Amazon have varying business models, from in-person superstores to online e-commerce juggernauts, but both companies seem like viable options for investors.

Check Out: 12 Best Safe Investments To Grow Your Money in 2025

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

For growth-oriented investors, Amazon’s leading position in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing might be appealing, while Walmart’s stability and dividend payments might attract those seeking a more reliable income stream. Currently, top analysts’ recommendations could go either way. Let’s take a closer look.

Quick Take: Amazon (AMZN) 

Amazon delivered a solid performance last year and currently its stocks are trading at a reasonable valuation. Amazon Web Services (AWS) and advertising will be the growth driver going forward and here are a few takeaways from AMZN as of June 24, 2025:

  • Stock price: $213.47
  • Market cap: $2.27 trillion
  • 52-week high: $242.52
  • 52-week low: $151.61

Quick Take: Walmart (WMT)

As for many retailers, Trump’s tariff policies have driven Walmart to raise prices. However, the big-box company is finding sales success in high-margin areas, such as digital advertising. Here are a few stats about WMT as of June 24, 2025:

  • Stock price: $98.96
  • Market cap: $789.74 billion
  • 52-week high: $105.30
  • 52-week low: $66.55

Be Aware: Suze Orman: 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make as an Investor

E-Commerce Sales

Walmart is the leading retail giant, but its e-commerce sales are falling short. Amazon is in a league of its own regarding e-commerce sales. It commands a staggering 37.6% of all U.S. e-commerce sales, leaving Walmart a distant second with a mere 6.4%.

This significant gap is a testament to Amazon’s prowess and ability to leverage the growing e-commerce trend, gradually eroding Walmart’s lead in overall retail sales.

Edge: Amazon

Diverse Revenue Streams

Amazon’s success is not limited to e-commerce. It is strategically capitalizing on its AI investment, which is bolstering its stocks. The company has introduced various generative AI tools that could revolutionize its clients’ operations. This innovative approach attracts a growing list of high-profile customers, indicating years of untapped potential for Amazon.

Edge: Amazon

Final Take To GO

The bottom line is that Walmart and Amazon offer investors different incentives and are both solid choices for buying stocks. Like Walmart, Amazon is a low-risk investment with a reliable profit, but it also has a leading edge with ground-breaking AI advances the company is moving toward. However, Walmart’s stability may be a more attractive dividend for those with lower risk tolerance.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon vs. Walmart: Which Is a Better Stock Buy?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.