Amazon vs. Microsoft: Which Tech Giant Looks Better After Its Earnings Report?

Key Points

Microsoft delivered higher revenue growth and better profit margin, but the tide is shifting.

Amazon's AWS sales continue to accelerate and have almost caught up with Microsoft's current growth rates.

Amazon's high-margin businesses resulted in the company's highest net profit margin in its history, and that trend looks like it will continue.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) both reported earnings on April 29. The reports continued the tale of two growth stocks heading in different directions. Amazon rallied higher on its earnings, while Microsoft slumped.

The e-commerce giant is up by roughly 20% year to date, while Microsoft has dropped by more than 10%. Both companies' earnings reports suggest that this trend is likely to continue.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Cloud computing is the major story for both companies

Amazon and Microsoft have invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), and their investments have been showing up in their cloud results. Amazon Web Services (AWS) grew by 28% year over year, marking a sustained period of accelerated revenue growth. AWS sales increased by 13% in 2023, 19% in 2024, and 20% last year.

Microsoft Cloud revenue was up by 29% year over year in the third quarter (Q3) of its fiscal year 2026; that's the quarter that ended March 31. That's slightly higher than AWS' growth rate, but Microsoft Cloud revenue growth has been sitting in the low-to-mid-20% growth range for multiple years.

Amazon's cloud platform is accelerating faster while still holding more market share. The positioning, combined with faster acceleration, makes Amazon's cloud segment more promising right now.

Exploring other business segments

While cloud computing has been the major story for both companies, their cloud platforms aren't the only revenue drivers. Microsoft groups its businesses into three categories: (1) productivity and business processes, (2) intelligent cloud, and (3) more personal computing. Those segments had year-over-year growth rates of 17%, 30%, and negative 1%, respectively, in the most recent quarter. Microsoft's AI business also reached a $37 billion annual revenue run rate, which represents a 123% year-over-year improvement.

Amazon has more high-growth segments. The tech giant's high-margin advertising business grew by 24% year over year in the most recent quarter, and online store sales increased by 12%. Amazon's AI chip business also reached a $20 billion annual revenue run rate, with OpenAI and Anthropic both committing to long-term purchases.

Microsoft has smaller business segments within its three business categories. Notable ones include search advertising and LinkedIn, which both delivered low double-digit year-over-year growth rates. Xbox content and services sales dipped by 5% year over year, showing that not every key part of Microsoft's business is growing.

Both companies have delivered exceptional overall growth rates due to their AI exposure and cloud computing. However, Amazon has more avenues for long-term revenue growth that are still gaining market share.

Amazon's profits are growing at a faster rate

One weakness Amazon has historically endured compared to fellow cloud providers Microsoft and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is lower profit margins. E-commerce logistics result in low profit margins, with big-box retail giants like Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) regularly reporting low-single-digit profit margins.

Amazon followed the same script for a while, even with its growing cloud platform and online ads. However, Q1 results represented a sharp departure from that storyline, with Amazon delivering 16.7% net profit margin. Although Microsoft's 38.3% net profit margin was higher, Amazon's net profit margin was the highest in its entire history.

Most of Amazon's recent growth has come from AWS, online advertising, and AI chips. Those segments are compounding faster than lower-margin parts of Amazon's business and AWS and online ads make up a combined 30% of Amazon's total revenue.

Microsoft still delivered higher net income growth than revenue growth, but its 38.4% net profit margin is just a tad higher than its previous mark last year. Amazon's improvements in profitability, meanwhile, are seismic and make the thesis more attractive.

Amazon wrapped up Q1 with $181.5 billion in total revenue, compared to Microsoft's $82.9 billion in its quarter. Microsoft slightly edged out Amazon with net income for the quarter, but that lead can evaporate quickly as Amazon's high-margin businesses dictate the company's future results.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $548,603 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $54,734 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $475,926!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Microsoft, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.