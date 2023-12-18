Amazon To Develop Films And TV Series For Games Workshop

(RTTNews) - Games Workshop Group Plc announced Monday an agreement to develop films and television series with Amazon.com, Inc.'s unit Amazon Content Services LLC, together with associated merchandising rights.

Under the deal, which was initially announced in December last year, Amazon will develop Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series.

In December 2022, Games Workshop had announced an agreement in principle, for Amazon to develop Games Workshop's intellectual property into film and television productions, and to hand over associated merchandising rights.

Games Workshop now said it has granted exclusive rights to Amazon in relation to films and television series set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe. There is also an option for Amazon to license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe following the release of the initial Warhammer 40,000 production.

The companies plan to work together for a period of 12 months to agree creative guidelines for the films and television series to be developed by Amazon.

According to the firm, the agreement will only proceed once the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between the companies.

Games Workshop said it will make further announcement in due course.

There is no change to its forecast for the 53 week period ending June 2, 2024.

