Amazon Taps OpenAI to Boost AI Footprint: More Upside Ahead?

Amazon.com AMZN made a significant move to deepen its AI footprint recently, announcing a multi-year strategic partnership with OpenAI alongside a commitment to invest up to $50 billion in the ChatGPT-maker. The initial tranche of $15 billion will be followed by an additional $35 billion contingent on certain conditions being met. The announcement comes just weeks after Amazon reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results, positioning the deal as a direct extension of the company's AI-first strategy.



The partnership is structured around several interconnected pillars. Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and OpenAI will co-create a Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI models, available on Amazon Bedrock, and AWS will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, the latter's enterprise agent platform. Additionally, OpenAI will consume 2 gigawatts of Trainium capacity through AWS infrastructure and will expand its existing compute agreement with AWS by $100 billion over the next eight years. The companies also plan to develop customized models for Amazon's consumer-facing applications.



The timing is strategically significant. In the fourth quarter of 2025, AWS revenues grew 24% year over year to $35.6 billion — the fastest growth rate in 13 quarters — with an annualized run rate of $142 billion and an AWS backlog of $244 billion, up 40% year over year.



Yet the deal introduces risk alongside opportunity. Amazon has guided for approximately $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, and the OpenAI investment adds to an already elevated capital commitment. The $35 billion portion of the investment remains contingent, and the underlying joint collaboration agreement has not been made public, leaving key termination terms undisclosed. Free cash flow fell sharply to $11.2 billion on a trailing 12-month basis despite a 20% rise in operating cash flow, underscoring the tension between long-term AI positioning and near-term financial flexibility.

Microsoft and Nvidia: Competing AI Infrastructure Strategies

While Amazon has emerged as OpenAI's most significant new strategic partner, Microsoft MSFT and Nvidia NVDA hold notably different positions in the same ecosystem. Microsoft, OpenAI's longest-standing major corporate backer with cumulative investments exceeding $13 billion, did not participate in the February 2026 funding round, though Microsoft and OpenAI reaffirmed that their partnership remains intact, with Microsoft retaining its exclusive license to OpenAI's intellectual property and Azure maintaining exclusivity over all stateless OpenAI APIs.

Nvidia, by contrast, committed $30 billion to the round and secured dedicated compute infrastructure — 3 gigawatts of inference capacity and 2 gigawatts of training on Vera Rubin systems — cementing Nvidia's role as a critical hardware backbone alongside Amazon's Trainium silicon.

Amazon shares have lost 11.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 11.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 25.93X, higher than the industry’s 21.76X. Amazon has a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.78 per share, indicating an 8.51% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

