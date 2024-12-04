Amazon sued by D.C. Attorney General over consumer protection laws

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, saying via X: “Amazon charges 48,000 DC residents in Wards 7 & 8 for full Prime membership while excluding them from Prime delivery benefits. Amazon failed to inform customers they were excluded. We are suing Amazon for deceiving DC residents into paying the same price for worse service. Amazon often promotes its same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery speeds in its Prime ads. But in 2022, it secretly decided to stop using its trucks to make Prime deliveries in ZIP codes 20019-20020. Instead, it would only service these areas with third-party delivery services. Amazon knew excluding these areas would result in slower deliveries. Yet it failed to inform existing or prospective Prime members in these ZIP codes – misleading DC customers about shipping speeds. Amazon even deceived impacted customers who reached out about delivery delays. After Amazon started excluding these East of the River ZIP codes in 2022, delivery speeds plummeted. In 2021, over 72% of Prime packages in 20019 and 20020 were being delivered within two days of check-out. But by 2023, only 25% of Prime packages were delivered within two days. Amazon is allowed to make operational changes to its business, and it says it did this to protect its employees. But Amazon has no right to deceive thousands of DC residents who are now paying full Prime rates for worse service. In doing so, it broke DC consumer protection law.”

