Is Amazon Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Key Points

Amazon’s top line continues to be lifted by the growth of online shopping, digital advertising, and cloud computing.

Investors seeking AI exposure should learn about Amazon Web Services and its strong position among cloud customers.

This “Magnificent Seven” stock’s current valuation provides a good entry point.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Some of the greatest returns this century have come from getting in early on certain technology companies. Take a look at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose shares have skyrocketed almost 214,000% since the initial public offering in May 1997 (as of March 9). Had you invested $1,000 in this business at that time, you'd have a jaw-dropping $2.1 million today.

It's time to view this "Magnificent Seven" stock with a fresh lens. Is Amazon a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity right now?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

No shortage of levers to pull

Even with 2025 net sales totaling $716.9 billion, Amazon's growth is not close to being finished. Sell-side analysts expect the top line to increase at a compound annual rate of 12.2% between 2025 and 2028, at which point the business will be collecting over $1 trillion in yearly sales.

Amazon's advantage is that it operates in several growth markets. It's the leader in e-commerce. With online shopping accounting for well below 20% of retail sales in the U.S., there is a lot of room to expand.

Investors might not be familiar with the company's advertising revenue, which soared 23% year over year in Q4 2025 (ended Dec. 31) to $21.3 billion.

Plus, there's Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing powerhouse. Revenue came in at $128.7 billion in 2025, with a stellar operating margin of 35.4%. Companies have only scratched the surface when moving their IT workloads off-premises, supporting durable AWS growth.

Amazon's position in artificial intelligence

A lot of investors want exposure to artificial intelligence (AI). Amazon is a top choice. AWS positions the business as a leader in the AI race, particularly at the infrastructure level, as cloud customers need computing to be able to leverage all the tools that are available.

"The biggest reason that AWS continues to gain AI share is our uniquely broad top-to-bottom AI stack functionality," CEO Andy Jassy said on the Q4 2025 earnings call.

Amazon has no intention of falling behind its tech peers. The company's capital expenditures will total $200 billion this year, according to the management team's guidance. That's up dramatically from $131 billion in 2025.

Reminiscing about the good old days

Amazon continues to operate from a position of strength. I don't expect this to change anytime soon. With its shares also trading at a 10-year-low price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2, investors would be wise to consider buying the business today.

This isn't a once-in-a-decade opportunity, though. That's only true for those investors who bought the stock when Amazon was earlier in its incredible journey to dominance.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.