Amazon Stock Has Pulled Back in 2026. Is This a Buy-the-Dip Moment?

Key Points

Amazon stock has noticeably underperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2026.

The retail and cloud-computing giant's operating cash flow is surging.

The company plans to invest approximately $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have retreated by about 7% in early 2026, leaving the stock well behind the roughly flat return for the S&P 500 over the same period.

Investors are grappling with the company's mind-boggling spending plans for cloud computing. Amazon is in the middle of a massive investment cycle to support surging demand for its Amazon Web Services (AWS) and generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This aggressive spending is masking the company's true profitability and creating uncertainty about its long-term potential.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But is lower free cash flow, even as operating cash flow is surging, really an issue? After all, shouldn't investors want Amazon to be investing aggressively in attractive growth opportunities?

Cloud-driven momentum

Despite its already massive size, Amazon continues to grow by double-digit rates. Its fourth-quarter net sales rose 14% year over year to $213.4 billion.

Capturing a key part of Amazon's growth story, its cloud computing business, AWS, is seeing accelerating momentum. Its fourth-quarter revenue growth rate of 24% year over year was up from 20% in the third quarter. For a business segment with more than $140 billion in annual run rate revenue, this is exceptional growth.

Amazon's profitability also moved materially higher during the period. The tech giant reported fourth-quarter operating income of $25.0 billion, up from $21.2 billion a year earlier. And management noted that this figure would have been $27.4 billion without three special charges recorded in the quarter.

Looking past the free cash flow decline

Despite this strength, one figure in the report looked quite concerning at first glance: Amazon's free cash flow declined sharply year over year.

For the trailing 12 months, Amazon's free cash flow fell to $11.2 billion from $38.2 billion. The decline, Amazon said, was driven primarily by a $50.7 billion year-over-year increase in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales and incentives, reflecting massive investments in AI.

But this is where investors need to look closely at the underlying business mechanics. While free cash flow is temporarily suppressed due to this investment cycle, the cash generated by Amazon's actual operations (before capital expenditures) remains incredibly strong.

Trailing-12-month operating cash flow actually rose 20% year over year to an incredible $139.5 billion.

This massive operating cash flow figure is arguably a much better way to evaluate the company's current performance than free cash flow, as long as investors believe the company will earn a good return on its invested capital, because the difference between operating cash flow and free cash flow is what the company sees as an attractive investment opportunity. Amazon has stumbled onto a massive growth opportunity in AI, and it is using its robust cash generation to fund a large-scale build-out.

In fact, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy noted in the company's fourth-quarterearnings callthat, as fast as it installs this AI capacity, it is monetizing it, reinforcing the case for investing heavily across Amazon. And he even explicitly stated that he expects attractive returns on invested capital.

"We have deep experience understanding demand signals in the AWS business and then turning that capacity into strong return on invested capital," Jassy explained. "We are confident this will be the case here as well."

Is it time to buy the dip in Amazon stock?

So, with impressive business momentum and exceptional long-term growth opportunities, is Amazon stock a buy today?

I believe it is. Given the stock's recent pullback, shares look attractively priced relative to the company's immense operating cash flow.

The stock's current price-to-earnings ratio is about 30, which looks sensibly priced given the underlying financials and the 24% growth rate in its highly profitable AWS segment. But more importantly, valuing the business based on its ability to generate $139.5 billion in trailing-12-month operating cash flow highlights the sheer scale of the profit engine funding this next wave of expansion.

Key risks, of course, are that Amazon's capital expenditures remain elevated longer than expected and that the return on this spending falls short of management's expectations.

But after the stock's recent 17% decline from its 52-week high, I believe these risks are largely priced in.

For investors willing to look through the near-term capital expenditure noise and focus on the company's long-term earnings power, this dip looks like a great opportunity to buy shares.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.