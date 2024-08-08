Amazon Stock Analysis: Should You Buy AMZN on the Dip?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When writing about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) before earnings, I rightly predicted that the stock could go down as much as 10% after earnings.

But I didn’t anticipate a full-blownglobal marketcrash. Amazon’s stock sank to a low of $154 at its worst yet has since recovered to the $160 range.

Other than the fact that investors were simply taking profits after a bull run, Amazon is facing two fundamental problems in its business. Most economists have debunked the fact that we are certain to enter into a recession. However, consumer spending is weakening as I had warned. Second, Amazon is ramping up capital expenditure, which fundamentally lowers the value of the stock. Therefore, investors would be holding Amazon to a higher standard in growth.

Analysts have since reiterated their ratings. However, out of the 54 Wall St analysts, the price targets range from $164.37 to $229.2, still above its stock price as of writing.

Consider lower consumer spending, increased capital expenditure and its large recent stock decline. I believe that AMZN is trading at an attractive price right now, but I’m unsure if it has bottomed.

Mixed Q2 2024 Results

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was the star of Q2 fiscal year 2024, growing at 19% year-over-year (YOY) to $26.38 billion, beating analyst expectations. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure lost two percentage points of market share as AWS reclaims lost market share.

Amazon’s first-party online store growth slowed, growing only 4.6% YOY to $55.4 billion compared to the 7% YOY growth it saw in the previous quarter. This is due to weaker consumer spending. On a similar note, advertising revenue grew 20% YOY, which was lower growth than analysts’ expectations, likely due to competitive pressures and reduced spending from advertisers.

Customers are Seeking Lower Prices

In Q2 FY24’s earning call, management reported that its consumers are being cautious and that they are “looking for deals”. I previously noted this could have been seen through the greater use of buy now, pay later payment methods and customers comparing prices at other retailers during Prime Day.

With consumers looking for deals, competition from discount Chinese-based e-commerce sites like Shein and Pingduoduo’s (NASDAQ:PDD) Temu is picking up. Amazon has been able to defend its market share in previous quarters due to its selling of higher-priced products. But it will be harder to do when consumers are purposely seeking bargains. Amazon will attempt to mitigate this risk as it launches its own discount store this fall. However, Shein has niched down and become very popular with Gen Z women while Temu’s gamification strategies keep giving it a competitive edge.

Amazon’s Strengths against Weak Macroeconomic Conditions

Despite weak macro conditions, there are a few mitigations that should be mentioned. First, Amazon has successfully built up the infrastructure to profitably deliver goods at a rapid pace. This is a competitive advantage as during hard times, it could lower prices while still ensuring that packages are delivered swiftly.

Second, Amazon has a relatively well-off demographic, with 57% of Amazon shoppers having a household income of greater than $75,000/year and its most frequent customers having a household income of $90,200/year

Capital Expenditures Will Continue to Increase

Increasing capital expenditures (Capex) directly lowers the amount of free cash flow used to value Amazon. Of course, a good return on investment justifies the spending, but it’s why Amazon would be held to a higher standard for growth in future quarters. Amazon’s Capex increased this quarter to $17.62 billion, returning to its highs.

Chart courtesy of Koyfin

Other than investments in AWS, Amazon is investing a substantial amount in satellites for its Project Kuiper which provides Broadband internet similar to that of SpaceX. Moreover, it still needs to invest substantially to add content to Prime Video to stay competitive, while investing to improve logistics and automate the warehouse.

Though sentiment on big tech remains negative and recession fears are still prevalent, this increase in Capex would likely be on top of mind for investors. And, it would limit the stock’s growth until revenue begins to rapidly pick up.

Valuation Appears to be Cheap

There is now a huge discrepancy between Wall Street analysts’ average price target of $201.99 compared to its stock price of $162.77.

After its fall, its Enterprise value/earnings before interest taxes depreciation & amortization (EV/EBITDA) is just 15x, which is similar to that of a retail-heavy competitor like Walmart with an EV/EBITDA of 14.1x. This is considering the fact that Amazon has a high-margin cloud business with over a $100 billion dollar annual run rate. Its valuation compared to Walmart certainly shows the prevailing negative sentiment against big tech.

Chart courtesy of Koyfin

Of course, it’s difficult to say when sentiment can change and worse economic data could certainly present itself. I don’t know where Amazon would bottom. But I think these prices today are attractive, and investors could potentially dollar-cost average in the meantime to maximize gains.

On the date of publication, Michael Que held a LONG position in AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Amazon Stock Analysis: Should You Buy AMZN on the Dip? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.