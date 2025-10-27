Markets
Amazon To Slash 30,000 Corporate Jobs : Report

October 27, 2025 — 09:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) is set to lay off up to 30,000 corporate employees starting Tuesday, according to Reuters sources. The move comes as the tech giant seeks to reduce costs and recalibrate its workforce after aggressive hiring during the pandemic boom.

The Job cuts represent nearly 10% of Amazon's approximately 350,000 corporate staff, marking its most significant workforce reduction since late 2022, when it eliminated around 27,000 roles.

The layoffs coincide with growing instability in the U.S. job market, which has shown signs of strain for several months—particularly affecting younger professionals in the tech sector. At the same time, concerns are mounting over the rise of generative AI, as many fear it could displace human workers in the long term. Companies are increasingly turning to automation as a cost-cutting strategy, fueling anxiety about the future of traditional employment.

