Amazon to shut down Kindle Vella in February 2025

Amazon plans to shut down its Kindle Vella serialized story platform in February 2025, the company announced. Amazon said: “This was a difficult decision. We are grateful for all of the authors and readers who participated in Kindle Vella and, while we remain committed to experimenting and testing new ideas to deliver unique and delightful experiences for both readers and authors, Kindle Vella hasn’t caught on as we’d hoped. All the stories and episodes you have read or unlocked with tokens will remain available in your library in the free Kindle app on iOS and Android after the program closes.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.