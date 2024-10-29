News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Amazon to shut down Kindle Vella in February 2025

October 29, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amazon plans to shut down its Kindle Vella serialized story platform in February 2025, the company announced. Amazon said: “This was a difficult decision. We are grateful for all of the authors and readers who participated in Kindle Vella and, while we remain committed to experimenting and testing new ideas to deliver unique and delightful experiences for both readers and authors, Kindle Vella hasn’t caught on as we’d hoped. All the stories and episodes you have read or unlocked with tokens will remain available in your library in the free Kindle app on iOS and Android after the program closes.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.