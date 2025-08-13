Markets
AMZN

Amazon: Same-Day Delivery, With Fresh Groceries, Now Available In More Than 1,000 Cities

August 13, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns can now order fresh groceries with their Same-Day Delivery orders, with plans to expand to over 2,300 across the U.S. by year-end. For Prime members, Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 in most cities. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said: "By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we're creating a quick and easy experience for customers. They can order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.