Amazon: Same-Day Delivery, With Fresh Groceries, Now Available In More Than 1,000 Cities

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns can now order fresh groceries with their Same-Day Delivery orders, with plans to expand to over 2,300 across the U.S. by year-end. For Prime members, Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 in most cities. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said: "By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we're creating a quick and easy experience for customers. They can order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours."

