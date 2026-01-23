Markets
AMZN

Amazon Reportedly Plans Thousands More Job Cuts

January 23, 2026 — 02:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is preparing another round of job cuts as early as next week as part of its plan to eliminate about 30,000 corporate roles, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant had cut around 14,000 white-collar jobs in October last year. The next round of layoffs is expected to be similar in size and could begin as soon as January 27, the report said. The cuts are reportedly set to affect several business units, including Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video, and the company's human resources division.

On Thursday, Amazon shares closed at $234.34, up 1.31%.

RTTNews
