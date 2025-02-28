Amazon Releases Gen-AI Product Alexa+

Amazon is breaking into the generative AI space with their new product Alexa+. The product still is a piece of hardware people can have in their homes, but this time it is more advanced. According to Amazon, the Alexa+ “conversational, smarter, personalized—and she helps you get things done.”

What makes this product a bit different than previous Alexa models is that it runs on both Amazon’s large language model and Antropic’s (which was acquired by Amazon). The new model is only $19 per month, or it can be free as long as you have Amazon Prime.

Alexa+ remembers people’s preferences, such as their favorite foods, and uses them when making takeout recommendations. While that may not seem super impressive, the new Alexa can tap into home information to answer questions (if given access by the user). For example, if a homeowner were to ask if their child practiced piano, Alexa+ could review footage of security cameras to answer the question. The AI can pull clips of the child playing the piano to prove it as well.

In the product demo, Amazon also showcased how users can call an Uber with the new Alexa in the future or get in-depth answers about sports teams. While this certainly is impressive, it’s a part of Amazon’s desire to provide a way for people to buy products on the fly. That was, however, part of their initial strategy for the initial Alexa, which didn’t live up to expectations. Thomas Husson, VP at Forrestor, said “This strategy failed and the company invested $25 billion in its Alexa division without truly revolutionizing smart homes.”

The Future of Amazon AI

Like many other tech companies, Amazon is investing loads of money into AI to establish itself as a leader in the new space.. Amazon plans on spending more than $100 billion into tech, specifically in data centers and apps. Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said “I’m not sure there’s a company in the world that has a larger investment top to bottom in AI.” Jassy went on to highlight his belief that Amazon chips offer 30%-40% greater price performance than NVIDIA’s.

Amazon lovers are, of course, excited about this new technology. Other consumers, however, are not so sure. Many consumers believe that Amazon overpromised on the original Alexa, and worry that the same thing may happen for the new AI. Other consumers worry that by allowing Alexa access to sensitive information, they may be compromising some safety. While Amazon does ensure security of all private information, it seems like they still have to convince some of the skeptics.

