Amazon Plans New Corporate Layoffs As AI Push Reshapes Workforce

October 15, 2025 — 05:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) is preparing another round of corporate layoffs, with its People eXperience and Technology or PXT division, responsible for recruitment, HR tech, and core HR functions, likely to be hit hardest, according to sources cited by Fortune.

Other areas of the company's core consumer business may also face reductions, though exact numbers and timelines remain unclear.

The layoffs are part of CEO Andy Jassy's efficiency strategy, following prior cuts of at least 27,000 corporate jobs in 2022-2023. Jassy emphasized that employees who adapt to AI, help build internal AI capabilities, and deliver for customers will be positioned for high-impact roles. At the same time, broader workforce reductions are expected as AI drives efficiency across the company.

The upcoming cuts are distinct from typical attrition processes, even as Amazon plans to hire 250,000 seasonal warehouse and logistics workers ahead of the holiday season. The company continues to invest heavily in AI and cloud infrastructure, with over $100 billion in planned capital expenditures this year.

Wednesday AMZN closed at $215.57, down 0.38%, and currently trades after hours at $215.60, up 0.01% on the NasdaqGS.

