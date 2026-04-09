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Amazon Pharmacy To Offer Lilly's GLP-1 Pill Foundayo With Same-Day Delivery

April 09, 2026 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday said its Amazon Pharmacy unit now offers Eli Lilly and Company's recently approved GLP-1 medication Foundayo, a once-daily oral treatment for adults with obesity or overweight with related health conditions.

The company said customers with a valid prescription can order the drug through Amazon Pharmacy, with prices starting at $25 per month with insurance, or $149 per month for cash-paying customers.

Amazon added that it will leverage its logistics network to provide same-day delivery of the medication in nearly 3,000 cities and towns, with plans to expand coverage to about 4,500 locations by the end of the year. In remote areas, delivery options ranging from next-day to three days will be available.

Amazon Pharmacy has offered GLP-1 medications since 2021 and provides 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists, while also applying eligible manufacturer discounts at checkout and working with LillyDirect to streamline home delivery for insured patients.

Amazon shares closed at $221.25 on Wednesday, up 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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