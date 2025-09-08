Amazon Pharmacy Expands RxPass To Texas

(RTTNews) - Amazon Pharmacy, a full-service online pharmacy, Monday announced the expansion of RxPass in Texas.

The Prime member benefit allows Texans, including Medicare beneficiaries, to access over 50 commonly prescribed medications that treat conditions like anxiety, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease for just $5 per month, with free two-day delivery and same-day service in eligible locations.

"At a time when nearly half of the U.S. population is managing chronic conditions, bringing affordable and convenient access to medications through our expansion of RxPass to customers in 48 U.S. states will help many manage their conditions more easily," said John Love, Vice President of Amazon Pharmacy. "Amazon Pharmacy will continue to leverage Amazon's customer-obsessed approach and extensive delivery network infrastructure to ensure customers enjoy the ease and convenience of managing their health through fast medication delivery."

With this expansion, RxPass is now available in 48 states nationwide.

