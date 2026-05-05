Amazon Partners Transaera To Expand Use Of High-Efficiency Heat Pump Technology

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Transaera, a cooling and dehumidification systems provider, announced Tuesday a new collaboration following a successful six-month field trial of Transaera's rooftop-based cooling technology at an Amazon logistics facility.

The extended trial demonstrated consistent energy savings exceeding traditional systems while maintaining performance in hot and humid conditions.

The results were validated through independent third-party analysis that confirmed the system's efficiency benefits. This is expected to deliver energy savings of 40% compared to conventional packaged direct expansion (DX) only systems in a footprint compatible with existing rooftop designs.

The successful trial paved the way for a broader multi-year commercial agreement to integrate Transaera's system into Amazon's heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) design solutions.

Under this expanded collaboration, Transaera will dedicate a portion of its U.S.-based manufacturing output to support Amazon's HVAC deployment needs.

This collaboration also strengthens domestic manufacturing. Transaera is building a U.S.-based supply chain for advanced HVAC systems, supporting skilled jobs while advancing more energy efficient infrastructure.

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