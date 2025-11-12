Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has once again shown why it remains one of the most reliable names in the market. The stock has held firm near $250, even as the broader indices retreated through the end of last week. That resilience stands out, notably because Amazon had just rallied to fresh all-time highs above $260 following its October earnings beat.

While the market began to wobble almost immediately afterward, Amazon’s strength has barely faded—a clear sign of investor conviction.

The company’s performance over the past few weeks has been among the best in the big tech sector. It broke through stubborn resistance around $240 that had capped its progress for much of the year, and the fact that it’s consolidating well above that, and just below its new record highs, says a lot about underlying support.

As the broader market begins to weaken, Amazon should be a top consideration for bargain investors in case of further declines. Here’s the reason why.

Fundamental Performance Remains Exceptional

Amazon’s latest results showed that its growth engine is continuing to fire on all cylinders. Revenue and earnings both topped estimates, with strong growth in its key AWS unit helping offset some softness in operating income. It was, for all accounts and purposes, yet another blowout report that should set the stock up well heading into 2026.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, AWS remains the crown jewel. Its steady growth, coupled with improving profitability, showed that corporate cloud spending remains healthy despite economic uncertainty. Advertising revenue also climbed strongly, underscoring Amazon’s unique ability to monetize both its retail and digital ecosystems.

Meanwhile, the company’s aggressive cost control, particularly in its retail operations, helped drive one of its most profitable quarters in years.

Those results demonstrate that Amazon’s scale continues to translate into leverage, rather than weigh it down, which is why, even after such a significant run, the stock’s valuation remains well-supported.

Analyst Support and Market Confidence

As we’ve noted time and time again, Wall Street is continuing to line up behind the bulls. Over the past week alone, three major firms have reiterated their Buy or equivalent ratings, along with significantly higher price targets. Mizuho raised its target to $315, while President Capital raised its target to $320. New Street Research outdid both and set a new street-high target of $340, pointing to almost 40% in targeted upside from current levels.

Those bullish revisions send a clear message: even with Amazon trading near record highs, analysts still see more to come. The consistent theme across their notes is that Amazon’s business mix is stronger than ever, with AWS leading cloud infrastructure growth, gross margins widening, and advertising fast becoming a profit engine in its own right.

It’s rare to see such uniform conviction at this stage of a stock’s cycle, after so many recent gains, but that speaks to the long-term durability of Amazon’s model. You can’t help but feel that Amazon is well-positioned to continue outperforming even if the broader market were to come under some selling pressure.

Broader Macro Environment Still Favors Amazon

The macro picture adds another layer of support. After a few weeks of volatility, equities appear to be stabilizing again as the government shutdown looks to be ending and expectations grow for continued rate cuts in early 2026. Inflation is continuing to cool, consumer spending remains high even if confidence is down, and corporate spending trends are holding up.

In that environment, Amazon’s diversified business model stands out. Its retail division benefits from resilient consumer demand, its AWS segment thrives on enterprise digitalization, and its ad platform captures budget shifts from traditional media. With the market still in risk-on mode, large-cap tech names with visible growth, deep liquidity, and proven execution remain the go-to play.

Technically, Amazon’s chart also remains strong, and Amazon’s ability to hold its ground over the past week while the rest of the market wobbled is telling.

If volatility returns or markets dip again in the weeks ahead, Amazon is a name worth keeping on the watchlist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.