Amazon Now Delivery Push Could Boost Its 2026 Outlook

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has rarely lacked ambition, but its latest initiative is one of its most direct shots yet at redefining everyday convenience. Amazon Now, launched at the start of December, is designed to bring near-instant delivery to dense urban areas, tightening the gap between online ordering and physical retail. For investors, the question is whether Amazon Now could move the stock looking ahead to 2026.

Despite strong fundamentals and solid earnings, the stock has spent much of the past six months trading sideways. Amazon Now arrives at a moment when the business looks healthy, sentiment is constructive, and the market is waiting for a catalyst. Let’s take a closer look and see if this could be it.

What Amazon Now Changes in Amazon’s Model

At its core, Amazon Now is about speed and frequency. Unlike traditional Prime delivery, which optimizes for next-day or two-day fulfillment at scale, Amazon Now is built for immediacy. The goal is to make Amazon the default choice not just for planned purchases, but for spontaneous ones.

Strategically, that difference is significant. Faster delivery increases order frequency, deepens consumer spending habits, and fosters brand loyalty, among other benefits. It also strengthens the Prime ecosystem by reinforcing the value of membership beyond shipping savings alone. If successful, Amazon Now could pull more everyday spending into Amazon’s orbit, particularly in categories where convenience trumps price.

Timing is favorable for this launch. Amazon’s logistics network is denser and more mature than ever, particularly in major metropolitan areas.

That gives the company a structural advantage that competitors struggle to match. While ultra-fast delivery is expensive, Amazon is one of the few players with the scale to even attempt it without breaking its model.

Crucially, Amazon Now is a strategic upside, not a business dependency. The company doesn’t need the initiative to be a runaway success for the broader business to thrive—an important consideration for risk-conscious investors.

Analysts Are Excited, Even If Proof Comes Later

Since the announcement earlier in the month, there has been no shortage of analysts updating their bullish stances on the stock.

The likes of BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan Chase, TD Cowen, and Jefferies have all reiterated Buy or equivalent ratings on Amazon shares in recent weeks, and the trend is unlikely to slow down in January.

Some of these more recent price targets range as high as $305, pointing to roughly 35% upside from current levels.

At the same time, there have been no meaningful downgrades tied to margin fears or execution risk around the launch.

That matters. It's difficult to say just how Amazon Now might materially boost earnings in the near term, but the lack of any red flags being raised suggests confidence that the initiative aligns with Amazon’s long-term playbook.

In other words, while Amazon Now may not be the explicit driver behind those bullish calls, the broader enthusiasm signals that analysts view the move as a net positive.

Why Execution Could Unlock the Next Move Higher

The backdrop for all of this is a stock that has been consolidating for months. Amazon has traded in a relatively narrow range since July, with only a brief push to new highs following November’s earnings report. That move quickly faded back into consolidation, leaving the stock marking time while many of its mega-cap peers sit near highs.

This kind of price action suggests an investor base that’s waiting for a catalyst. They’re not rushing to sell, but they are also not bidding the stock up aggressively. Amazon Now introduces a fresh variable that could shift that balance.

If early signals show customers adopting the service without a disproportionate hit to margins, the market may reassess Amazon’s growth profile into 2026 and beyond. That does not require perfection, just evidence that speed can scale without undermining profitability.

Conversely, if execution stumbles or costs balloon, the stock is likely to remain range-bound. Amazon Now has arrived at a time when expectations are not stretched, and sentiment is constructive. For investors watching AMZN stock drift, this bold urban delivery push might finally deliver the spark they’ve been waiting for.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.