Markets

Amazon Launches Supply Chain Services For Businesses

May 04, 2026 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), on Monday announced the launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services, expanding its logistics network to businesses of all types and sizes.

The offering provides freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping solutions, allowing companies to move, store, and deliver goods using Amazon's infrastructure.

The service leverages Amazon's existing logistics network, including air, ocean, rail, and ground transportation, along with warehousing and delivery capabilities.

The company said the platform also integrates artificial intelligence tools to help businesses forecast demand and optimize inventory placement.

The company said that some of the first companies to start using the service include Procter & Gamble, 3M, Lands' End, and American Eagle Outfitters.

The launch aims to provide businesses with improved speed, efficiency, and reliability across their supply chains while supporting operations beyond Amazon's own marketplace.

In the pre-market, Amazon.com is 0.50% lesser at $267.13 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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