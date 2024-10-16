Amazon Launches The First Color Kindle

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com (AMZN) has refreshed its Kindle e-reader line-up, including its first Kindle with a color display.

The company on Wednesday launched four new Kindles, including Kindle Colorsoft, along with upgrades to the entry-level Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Scribe.

Amazon launched the Kindle in 2007, and until now, every device has featured a black-and-white screen. However, the e-commerce giant has finally heeded the requests of Kindle users by releasing a color version of its e-reader.

The Colorsoft costs $279.99 and is available for preorder today, with shipments starting October 30th.

"The all-new Kindle Colorsoft brings color to Kindle without compromise. It has everything customers love about Kindle today—high contrast, fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life. It adds color that is vibrant yet easy on the eyes. Now, you can browse covers in color in your Kindle Library or Store; see book photos and images in color; or add color highlights that you can easily search later," the company said in a statement.

Amazon also unveiled a refreshed $399 Kindle Scribe with new note-taking features, an updated $159 Kindle Paperwhite and a 12th generation Kindle, which costs $109.

The new Kindle Scribe introduces a unique in-book writing experience and enhanced note-taking capabilities. With Active Canvas, users can write down thoughts directly in the book. The book's text adapts around the note, ensuring it stays in place even when the font size, style, or layout changes—preserving meaning and context.

Soon, users will also be able to write notes in the side panel and hide them when finished. Additionally, the AI-powered notebook feature allows for quick summaries of extensive notes into clear bullet points in a script font, making sharing easy.

