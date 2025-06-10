Markets
AMZN

Amazon Launches Customizable Key Access Control System For Buildings, Gated Communities

June 10, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Tuesday announced the Amazon Key Access Control System that can streamline deliveries and building access in multi-family buildings and gated communities.

The Key Access Control System could manage control over who can enter their property, or letting them answer their building's front door, from anywhere. The new system will provide secure, convenient, and affordable ways for residents and staff to easily manage access.

The lineup of customizable, property access solutions will streamline deliveries and building access. Residents and staff could easily manage access, buzz themselves or visitors into a property, and verify visitors in the Ring app before granting them access.

Amazon Key addresses pain points of traditional building intercoms by adding essential features like online access management, remote control via smartphone and virtual keys.

The Amazon Key Access Control System Virtual Key and Intercom Lite are available for order today. Intercom Boost and Intercom Plus will be available this summer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.