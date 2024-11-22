Amazon to invest added $4B in Anthropic in ‘deepened strategic collaboration’

Last September, Amazon and Anthropic announced a strategic collaboration, which included Anthropic naming Amazon Web Services, or AWS, its primary cloud provider and Amazon making a $4B investment in Anthropic. “That announcement was underpinned by the rapid adoption of the Claude family of models on AWS, following its addition to Amazon Bedrock in April of last year. Today, Amazon and Anthropic are deepening their collaboration. Anthropic is now naming AWS its primary training partner, in addition to continuing to be its primary cloud provider, and will use AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips to train and deploy its future foundation models. Both companies will continue to work closely to keep advancing Trainium’s hardware and software capabilities. This next phase of the collaboration will even further enhance the already premium performance, security, and privacy Amazon Bedrock provides for customers running Claude models. Additionally, Anthropic and AWS have collaborated to give AWS customers early access to the ability to do fine-tuning with their own data on Anthropic models, a customization benefit that AWS customers will uniquely enjoy for each model for a period of time on new Claude models,” Amazon stated. In addition to Anthropic naming AWS its primary training partner and using AWS Trainium to train and deploy its largest foundation models, Amazon will invest an additional $4B in Anthropic, the company noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.