Markets
AMZN

Amazon To Invest $50 Bln In OpenAI To Boost AI Innovation

February 27, 2026 — 09:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and OpenAI, Friday announced a collaboration to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers around the world with the development of a Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI's models.

As per the agreement, Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion investment and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months when certain conditions are met.

AWS will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier. Together, both the companies will develop customized models available to Amazon developers to power Amazon's customer-facing applications. Amazon teams will be able to tailor OpenAI models for use across AI products and agents that serve customers directly.

In the pre-market hours, AMZN is trading at $207.48, down 0.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.