Amazon Introduces In-Office Pharmacy Kiosks To Boost Medication Access

October 08, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon Pharmacy from parent company Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Wednesday announced that it has introduced Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks, which enable patients to pick up prescriptions right away following doctor's appointments, in an effort to combat the problem of unfilled prescriptions and inadequate medication adherence.

Kiosks will be installed at One Medical locations throughout Greater Los Angeles beginning in December 2025, with plans to expand further.

Patients can pay using the Amazon app, get a QR code, and pick up their prescription drugs in a matter of minutes after a doctor sends one to Amazon Pharmacy.

Licensed pharmacists will be available for virtual consultations and each kiosk is stocked with frequently prescribed medications.

"By bringing the pharmacy directly to the point of care, we're removing a critical barrier," said Hannah McClellan, Amazon Pharmacy's vice president of operations.

