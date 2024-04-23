News & Insights

Amazon Introduces Enhanced Grocery Delivery Subscription For Prime Members And EBT Users

April 23, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has announced a new revamped grocery delivery subscription service for both Prime members and those using Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) in over 3,500 cities and towns across the United States.

The subscription, priced at $9.99 per month for Prime members, offers unlimited grocery delivery for orders exceeding $35 from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a diverse range of local grocery and specialty vendors available on Amazon.com.

Tony Hoggett, senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon, emphasized the value proposition of this new offering, stating, "This new grocery subscription benefit provides even more value and savings on delivery fees for customers who regularly order groceries from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and the variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com."

The subscription isn't limited to Prime members alone; individuals with a registered EBT card can avail themselves of the same benefits at a reduced rate of $4.99 per month, without the need for a Prime membership.

Amazon is also offering a complimentary 30-day trial for interested customers to experience the convenience firsthand.

