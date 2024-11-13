Amazon introduces discount store Amazon Haul, everything under $20

Amazon is introducing its Amazon Haul, with U.S. beta launching on Wednesday in the Amazon Shopping app. “Amazon Haul offers a wide selection of products-all priced $20 and under-backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee, which protects customers when they buy in our store whether they are sold by Amazon or one of our selling partners. Amazon Haul is now rolling out in beta and available to U.S. customers when they next update their Amazon Shopping app,” the company says. Amazon Haul has its own shopping experience, search, cart, and checkout so customers can build up a great haul of items at low prices. All items are priced $20 or less with the majority priced $10 and under, and some items as low as $1. Customers can enjoy even more savings when they add more items to a single order, with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders $75 or more. Customers can find Amazon Haul in the Amazon Shopping app by searching “Haul” in the search bar, navigating to Amazon Haul from the main menu icon, or by going to www.amazon.com (AMZN)/haul on their mobile device browser.

