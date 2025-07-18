Amazon Hits an Artificial Intelligence Milestone. And It Could Signify Huge Profit Growth Ahead.

Key Points The e-commerce and tech titan now has more than 1 million robot workers.

The company is working to make its robots smarter and more efficient.

Amazon's profitability has risen over the years and that trend is likely to continue.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a top artificial intelligence (AI) stock to own, even before AI was a big investing theme in the markets. The company has used AI to add efficiency to its day-to-day operations for years, by deploying robots and trying to predict consumer behavior. And it has paid off, with the company now among the most valuable businesses in the world.

And it continues to invest heavily in AI. Recently, Amazon hit a milestone related to robotics, which underscores just how integral AI is to its business, and why this can be one of the best tech stocks to own for the long haul.

Amazon now has 1 million robots

The AI revolution has been taking place at Amazon for years. And the company recently announced that it deployed its 1 millionth robot. It had begun using robots as early as 2012 and now has a diverse fleet that helps add efficiency, making it possible for the company to offer fast delivery options to its customers, while also selling a wide range of goods on its platform.

But the company isn't just content with deploying robots, it's also committed to making them smarter and more efficient. It has an AI model, called DeepFleet, which is going to help coordinate the efforts of its robots throughout its fulfillment network to reduce travel time for the robots, and thus further improve their speed and reduce costs. The company in a news post on its website, "Rather than pursuing technology for its own sake, we're focused on solving real problems."

Unlike other companies involved in AI development, Amazon has clear goals and objectives, such as reducing its robot travel time by 10%. That can make it easier for investors to see a tangible benefit from the company's AI initiatives, and how its investments can lead to better results for the business in the long run. And the company isn't simply cutting staff, either. Amazon says it has upskilled over 700,000 employees in recent years to make its workforce better equipped for the future.

A positive trend for the business

Over the years, Amazon has become more efficient and profitable, which is evident through its higher profit margin. Healthy margins for a business are crucial to ensure that as a company is growing its sales, its bottom line is also increasing.

Automation has been a core part of Amazon's business for years, and that isn't going to change anytime soon. By leaning into robotics more and making its fleet smarter and more efficient, Amazon's double-digit profit margins could expand even further in the years ahead. And as its earnings rise at a fast rate, that can make the stock's valuation look much more attractive for growth investors.

Should you buy Amazon stock?

Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market capitlization of around $2.4 trillion. This year, however, its performance has been relatively underwhelming as the stock is up around just 3% (as of July 14). The stock trades at 37 times its trailing earnings, which isn't exactly cheap (the S&P 500 is at 25), but it's lower than what it has averaged in the past -- a year ago, it was at a multiple of more than 50.

Given how broad its business is, with Amazon having a strong presence in not only e-commerce, but also cloud services and as it looks to invest heavily into more AI-fueled growth opportunities, this can be an excellent stock to hang on to for years.

