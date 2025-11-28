Markets
AMZN

Amazon Faces Black Friday Strikes In Germany As Workers Push For Wage Deal

November 28, 2025 — 10:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Around 3,000 Amazon (AMZN) warehouse employees across Germany walked out on Black Friday, aiming to pressure the company into accepting a collective wage agreement.

The Verdi union led coordinated strikes at major fulfillment centers, including Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Graben, Koblenz, and others, arguing Amazon should match retail-industry pay standards observed nationwide.

Amazon said the disruption would be minimal, noting it has brought on 12,000 seasonal workers to handle holiday volume. The company employs roughly 40,000 logistics workers in Germany. The strike also came as other European retailers, including Zara in Spain, faced labor protests during peak shopping season.

AMZN currently trades at $231.46, or 1% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.