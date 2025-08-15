Amazon Expands Same-Day Grocery Delivery to Steer Competition

Amazon's AMZN recent strategic expansion of its same-day grocery delivery service to more than 1,000 cities marks a transformative moment in the e-commerce giant's quest to dominate the $1.6 trillion U.S. grocery market. The company's ambitious plan to more than double this reach to 2,300 cities by year-end represents one of its most aggressive grocery pushes to date, fundamentally reshaping how Americans shop for their daily essentials. By integrating thousands of fresh perishable items, including produce, dairy, meat, and frozen foods, into its existing Same-Day Delivery infrastructure, Amazon has created a seamless shopping experience that allows customers to order groceries alongside electronics, books, and household items in a single transaction.



This expansion positions Amazon to capture a significantly larger share of the grocery market, building on its already impressive $100 billion in gross grocery and household essential sales in 2024. The service's competitive pricing structure, offering free delivery for Prime members on orders over $25, makes it an attractive alternative to traditional grocery shopping while maintaining the convenience that modern consumers demand.



The company's investment in temperature-controlled fulfillment networks and six-point quality checks demonstrates its commitment to overcoming the historical challenges of online grocery delivery. This strategic move not only enhances the value proposition of Prime membership but also creates powerful network effects that could accelerate customer acquisition and retention. With perishables like strawberries and avocados already ranking among the top items in Same-Day Delivery carts, Amazon has successfully tapped into consumer demand for fresh grocery convenience.

How Rivals Stack Up in the Same-Day Grocery Race

While Amazon aggressively expands its same-day grocery footprint, major competitors Walmart WMT, Target TGT and Kroger KR have been developing their rapid delivery strategies to defend market share. Walmart, the nation's largest grocer, currently offers same-day delivery from approximately 4,700 stores nationwide through its Walmart+ membership program, maintaining its competitive edge through extensive physical infrastructure. The retailer has leveraged its vast store network to fulfill online orders, though Walmart's delivery fees and membership costs remain comparable to Amazon's pricing structure.



Target has positioned itself as a formidable competitor through its Shipt acquisition, offering same-day delivery from nearly all its 2,000 stores, with the retailer focusing on integrating grocery with its strong general merchandise offerings.

Kroger, the largest traditional supermarket chain, has taken a different approach by partnering with delivery platforms and investing heavily in automated fulfillment centers through its collaboration with Ocado. Kroger operates customer fulfillment centers in multiple states, though its geographic reach for same-day delivery remains more limited than Amazon's planned expansion. While Kroger's deep grocery expertise provides quality advantages, its delivery infrastructure development has progressed more gradually. Target's strength lies in its urban and suburban store density, enabling efficient last-mile delivery, though Target's grocery selection typically remains narrower than dedicated grocery competitors.



As Amazon races toward 2,300 cities, Walmart's established presence provides immediate competition, while Kroger and Target must accelerate their digital investments to maintain relevance in this rapidly evolving landscape.

