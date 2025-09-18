Amazon Expands Amazon MCF To Support SHEIN, Shopify, And Walmart Merchants

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday the expansion of its third-party logistics (3PL) product, Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), to support merchants on SHEIN, Shopify, Inc. (SHOP), and Walmart, Inc. (WMT).

This growth builds on Amazon MCF's proven success in enabling fulfillment for merchants on other sales channels including eBay, Etsy, Temu, and TikTok Shop. By using Amazon MCF, merchants have reported an average 19% increase in sales, as well as reduced out of stock rates and improved inventory turnover from one shared pool of inventory.

Merchants can now use Amazon's logistics network to pick, pack, and ship their Walmart orders, with new capabilities now added for Shopify as well as SHEIN by year-end.

By leveraging one shared inventory pool with Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Amazon MCF empowers businesses to simplify their fulfillment, increase sales through existing channels, and quickly launch in new online stores.

This eliminates the time and cost investment associated with establishing separate fulfillment operations, giving merchants large and small a powerful advantage to grow their businesses.

Amazon MCF's expansion to SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart is part of Amazon's focus on helping merchants build and scale their business on Amazon.com, their own websites, other online retailers, and social media channels.

Merchants can seamlessly integrate Amazon MCF to help manage their inventory and streamline fulfillment for their SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart orders.

Since its launch, Amazon MCF has continually expanded its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of merchants selling across multiple channels.

Amazon MCF, which operates in 11 countries, gives merchants the option to have Amazon pick, pack, and ship their orders for channels beyond Amazon.com, with deliveries made 7 days a week.

