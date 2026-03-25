Amazon Is Entering the Humanoid Robot Market. 3 Important Things to Know About the Fauna Robotics Acquisition.

Key Points

Amazon recently announced that it has purchased Fauna -- a maker of humanoid robots.

Fauna's Sprout robot won't be taking over duties at Amazon's factories any time soon, but it will serve other purposes.

Amazon will likely continue ramping up its investments in robotics.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Some tech investors and analysts believe that humanoid robots present one of the most exciting growth opportunities in the sector, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has now entered the category in a big way. On March 24, the tech giant announced that it had acquired Fauna Robotics -- a humanoid robotics specialist that's developing technologies for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Here are three things investors should know about the acquisition move.

1. Fauna buyout boosts Amazon's robotics position

While specifics of the deal haven't been made public, Amazon's acquisition of Fauna represents a clear push into the humanoid robotics space by the tech giant. The buyout moves the company into competition with Tesla in the category and could help the e-commerce and cloud-computing leader capitalize on a massive market opportunity. For context, a research report from Morgan Stanley estimates that the humanoid robotics market could be worth more than $5 trillion by 2050.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

2. Fauna could play an important role in accelerating Amazon's robotics strategy

Fauna is a relatively young company and was founded in 2024 by engineers who formerly worked at Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google division, and it launched its first robot product earlier this year. Fauna's Sprout is a humanoid robot that stands three-feet-and-six-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Fauna designed the robot with accessibility for software developers in mind and also set out to make the bot "approachable and human-friendly." But while the Fauna acquisition represents a significant step for Amazon in the robotics space, it's unlikely that the debut version of the Sprout bot will be taking over duties at Amazon's warehouses anytime soon.

The Sprout hardware is capable of lifting small objects, navigating physical spaces on its own, and even dancing, but it wasn't designed for industrial operations. Instead, the bot has been tailored more for being an in-home companion and a platform for software developers to experiment with. As a robot designed for the home, Fauna's Sprout could help Amazon gather data on demands and opportunities connected to the home robotics space. Along those lines, the acquisition echoes the company's failed attempt to purchase home-robotics specialist iRobot.

3. This isn't Amazon's first robotics move, and it won't be the last

Amazon isn't a newcomer to the robotics space, having acquired Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012 and made other moves in the intervening years to strengthen its positioning in the category. Only a week ago, Amazon announced that it had acquired Rivr -- a Swiss company specializing in robots for last-mile, doorstep delivery. Along with the purchase of Rivr, the Fauna acquisition signals that Amazon is aiming to rapidly ramp up its robotics capabilities.

Amazon stands as the world's largest e-commerce business by revenue, but its online retail business generates much lower profits when compared to its cloud-infrastructure-services business. Increased warehouse and delivery automation driven by robotics has the potential to turn the company's e-commerce business into a much larger earnings generator. In addition to automation opportunities, the Fauna acquisition is a sign that Amazon is interested in being a leader in humanoid robots tailored for the home.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.