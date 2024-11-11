News & Insights

Amazon is developing smart eyeglasses for delivery drivers, Reuters says

November 11, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Amazon is developing smart eyeglasses for its delivery drivers to guide them to, around, and within buildings to smooth the final stretch of a customer’s order, Greg Bensinger of Reuters reports, citing five people familiar with the matter. If the endeavor is successful, the glasses would provide drivers with turn-by-turn navigation along their routes and at each stop, the people told Reuters. These glasses could also provide delivery drivers with the tools to navigate around obstacles, such as gates or aggressive dogs.

