Amazon: Capex Weighs on Profit Forecast

Key Points Amazon beat top- and bottom-line expectations, posting 13% revenue growth and 33% growth in earnings per share.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue grew by 17%, but that falls short of the momentum rivals reported just a day ago.

Amazon remains a powerful competitor with a lot of ways to win, but investors were closely scrutinizing profitability forecasts in light of continued spending on capital assets.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Here's our initial take on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $148.0 billion $167.7 billion 13% Beat Earnings per share $1.26 $1.68 33% Beat AWS revenue $26.3 billion $30.9 billion 17% Met Advertising revenue $12.8 billion $15.7 billion 23% n/a

Amazon's Focus on AI Implementation and Payoff

Investors had big expectations for Amazon, and in particular the company's AWS cloud unit, following strong results from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Amazon revenue and earnings were up 13% and 33%, respectively, beating expectations, and AWS sales grew by 17% to $30.9 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Amazon's release boasted about its largest Prime Day to date and new partnerships including a Nike (NYSE: NKE) storefront. But the focus was clearly on AI. CEO Andy Jassy in a statement said that "our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out," noting the company's moves not just at AWS but across Alexa, robotics, and other areas.

Amazon sees more growth ahead, predicting net sales to come in between $174 billion and $179.5 billion in the current quarter. That would be up 10% to 13% from a year ago, and even at the low end is above the $173 billion consensus.

But all of that growth is coming at a price. Operating expenses in the quarter were up 11% to $148.5 billion, and free cash flow decreased to $18.2 billion for the trailing 12 months, from $53 billion a year ago. AWS's operating margin for the quarter fell to 32.9%, from 35.5% a year ago.

Operating income in the current quarter is expected to come in between $15.5 billion and $20.5 billion. At the midpoint that suggests little growth over last year's $17.4 billion, and is slightly below analyst expectations.

Immediate Market Reaction

Investors were underwhelmed by the results. Amazon shares fell 3% in aftermarket trading following the release of the report but ahead of the company's call with investors.

What to Watch

The AWS growth, while impressive, on a percentage basis fell short of Microsoft's reported 34% growth at Azure. Microsoft surged post-earnings because the company successfully articulated the benefit of all of the AI spending. Investors will be eager to hear Jassy and other Amazon execs make the same case on theearnings call

Amazon is a lot more than AWS, posting 11% growth in product sales to $68 billion, while its advertising business was up 23% year over year.

The company remains well positioned on many fronts, and is set up well to be a long-term winner. But in an environment where all eyes are on the investment -- and payoff -- of AI, investors have set a high bar on results and outlook.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Lou Whiteman has positions in Nike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.