Amazon Brings Third-Party Data Access to AWS Marketplace

Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is leaving no stone unturned to bolster presence in the cloud computing space through service portfolio expansion.



The company’s recent roll out of AWS Data Exchange is a testament to the same. Notably, the new service provides quick access to the data offered qualified data providers to AWS customers.



Further, all third-party data is available for subscription in AWS Marketplace. Customers can utilize the subscribed data across various AWS cloud services by leveraging AWS Data Exchange API or console that will help in absorption of data within Amazon Simple Storage Service.



We note that data from brands such as Reuters, Change Healthcare, TransUnion, Foursquare and Pitney Bowes, among others, are available on AWS Marketplace, due to AWS Data Exchange.



Additionally, the latest service sends notification to customers whenever a data provider publishes updated data.



AWS Adoption Rate to Grow



We believe the abovementioned user-friendly features and data from such qualified data providers are likely to bolster the new services’ subscription rate.



Further, AWS is likely to gain momentum across scientific researchers, academic institutions and enterprises, which utilize such data for their research work, making data-driven decision, analytics and training machine-learning models.



Additionally, the new service allows the data providers not to maintain an infrastructure for data storage, delivery and billing. Moreover, it helps them to expand customer reach as there has been a significant increase in migration to cloud globally.



All these benefits will help AWS to attract data providers to its platform.

Amazon.com, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Amazon.com, Inc. revenue-ttm | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Expanding Portfolio, Competitive Scenario

We note that the latest move of Amazon bodes well for its continued efforts toward strengthening services offerings.



Moreover, expanding services portfolio will continue to aid Amazon in winning clientele, which in turn will help it in sustaining dominant position in the cloud market. It also provides the company an edge against rivals like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA among others.



Notably, AWS’ market share was around 40% in third-quarter 2019, per a report from Synergy Research Group.



Although cloud service providers like Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud witnessed expansion in their market share in the same quarter, AWS continues to lead the race.



Consequently, portfolio strength remains the key growth driver of AWS.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.