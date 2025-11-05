Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next

Shares of tech titan Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have finally done what investors have been waiting for for months. After repeatedly hitting resistance around the $240 mark, the stock exploded higher following last Thursday’s earnings report, soaring more than 15% into Monday’s session and straight into record highs.

As we’ve been highlighting recently, for much of the past couple of months, Amazon had been consolidating in a narrow range, frustrating bulls who could see the company’s strength but were waiting for confirmation. Now that the breakout is here, the question is just how good could it get—let’s jump in and take a closer look.

Why the Breakout Happened

In the context of last week’s earnings report, the short answer is that Amazon delivered exactly where it needed to. Its Q3 earnings smashed expectations, with revenue landing more than $2 billion higher than forecasts and earnings per share topping estimates by nearly 25%.

The company’s three core growth engines, Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, and retail, were each firing on all cylinders, proving Amazon is still a company to be shorted at your peril.

Momentum in AWS, the company’s main growth engine, was even seen to be re-accelerating as enterprise demand for AI infrastructure surged.

At the same time, ad revenue climbed sharply thanks to higher engagement and improved monetization.

The result was the broad-based strength investors had been waiting for, which pushed the stock straight through a long-standing line of resistance and into blue sky territory. The cherry on top is that the $240 level, which proved such a stubborn ceiling, can now be considered a solid line of support from which to rally further.

Why the Rally Has More Room to Run

In terms of what to expect from here, there’s no shortage of reasons to remain super bullish. Fundamentally, Amazon remains a powerhouse and continues to deliver double-digit revenue growth while maintaining strong profitability.

Its AWS unit dominates global cloud infrastructure, with Monday’s announcement of a fresh $38 billion agreement with OpenAI further fueling the fire.

Analysts are also continuing to reinforce the bull case.

The team over at HSBC, for example, just raised its price target to $300, citing Amazon’s deepening role in the AI ecosystem and its OpenAI deal as key reasons to be excited.

Their bullish call is only the latest in a long run of analyst updates that have been almost universally calling Amazon a screaming Buy for months. At the end of last week, UBS Group upped its price target on Amazon even more than HSBC, to $310. And that’s been topped this week already by the Wedbush team, who reiterated their Buy rating while upping their target to $340.

The macro backdrop adds another tailwind. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are at, or very close to, all-time highs, lifted by easing inflation and expectations of further rate cuts. Capital is continuing to flow into mega-cap tech stocks, and investors are doubling down on proven names with strong cash flow and AI exposure.

Overall, risk-on sentiment is firmly in play, which means investors aren’t just holding positions; they’re actively adding to them. In that context, Amazon’s breakout looks very much like the latest phase in a rally that should soon see shares top $300.

The Risks to Watch

The main risk in the short term is technical. Amazon’s relative strength index (RSI) has now popped to above 70, signaling extremely overbought conditions. After such a sharp move higher, some profit-taking, especially if the broader market takes a wobble, would be natural.

Still, any dip toward the $240-$245 range should be seen as a buying opportunity. That level now represents strong support, and the company’s latest fundamentals should be enough to see it continuing to rally through what is historically its strongest quarter. The only real downside risk would come from macro shocks, a surprise inflation print or weaker economic data that saps risk appetite, but for now, those seem distant.

After nearly a year of waiting, Amazon’s breakout is finally here, and this time, the move looks built to last.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.