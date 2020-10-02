Amazon Bolsters AWS Cloud Portfolio With Amazon Timestream

Amazon’s AMZN cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently made the new time series database called Amazon Timestream generally available, in bid to strengthen the services portfolio.



The new database helps customers in collecting, storing and processing time series data. Further, it is serverless and hence, scales up and down automatically to adjust the capacity on the basis of load.



Further, it offers built-in time series analytics that prevent customers from extracting raw data from their databases and run time series analytics on them with external tools.



Additionally, Amazon Timestream keeps recent data in-memory and moves historical data to a cost-optimized storage tier that helps customers cut down expenses.



Also, it combines recent and historical data across tiers with a single SQL statement by leveraging a purpose-built adaptive query engine.



Moreover, the new database helps in simplification of the data lifecycle management process on the back of automated storage tiering.



The latest move expands AWS’ time series database offerings, which hold promise.

AWS Adoption Rate to Grow

We believe the abovementioned user-friendly features of Amazon Timestream are likely to aid AWS in gaining traction across IoT, edge, and operational application developers.



Companies including The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Autodesk, PubNub, Rackspace Technology, River Island, Cake, Trimble, D2L and Fleetilla have shown strong interest in the new database.



We believe growing customer momentum will help AWS in maintaining dominance in the cloud computing space, which in turn will continue to bolster its competitive position against strong contenders, Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud and other players like Alibaba Cloud, International Business Machine’s IBM IBM Cloud and Oracle, to name a few.

Expanding Services Portfolio

The latest move broadens the company’s portfolio of cloud services and products.



In addition to the latest move, AWS made io2 for Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) generally available. io2 is an advanced provisioned input/output operations per second (IOPS) SSD volume, which expands volume offerings of Amazon EBS that already provides four different types of volumes.



Further, AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Braket, which is a fully-managed service that allows customers to test and troubleshoot quantum algorithms on quantum computer simulators.



Furthermore, AWS Wavelength on Verizon’s 5G network was recently made generally available for users in Boston and San Francisco Bay Area.



Moreover, AWS made its managed service namely Amazon Fraud Detector — which rapidly indentifies fraudulent online activities — generally available. It also announced the general availability of a set of capabilities for Amazon Connect, namely Contact Lens powered by ML.



The company also made AWS IoT SiteWise generally available. Notably, AWS IoT SiteWise helps industrial companies in reducing equipment costs by helping them build applications by analyzing industrial equipment data via generating real-time key performance indicators.



Additionally, it made its fully-managed service — Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) — generally available in a bid to expand presence in the live video streaming field.



We believe its expanding portfolio will continue to aid the company’s customer momentum, which in turn will drive AWS’ top-line growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.