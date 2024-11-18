Amazon becomes exclusive retail sponsor for The Game Awards

The Game Awards announced Amazon as the exclusive retailer sponsor for the 10th Anniversary broadcast of the video game industry’s biggest event, live on Thursday, December 12, 2024. As part of the multifaceted collaboration, Amazon launched a dedicated Game Awards hub page at amazon.com (AMZN)/thegameawards. This special TGA page will be updated with deals and offers on video game software, hardware, and accessories from now until December 31, 2024, including many TGA nominees and participating games. In addition, U.S. viewers of The Game Awards live stream can look forward to Prime exclusive limited-time offers on top video games, accessories, and hardware that will be revealed live during the show. Once revealed, these limited time offers will only be available at amazon.com/thegameawards, while supplies last. “We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading retailer to give our global audience access to special deals and offers this holiday season,” said Geoff Keighley, founder/CEO, The Game Awards. “Wario 64 is going to have a busy night.”

