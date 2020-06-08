Amazon AWS to Boost Enterprise Workspace Services With Slack

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to sustain momentum in the global cloud market on the back of its strength in cloud services offering.



The latest multi-year agreement between the company’s cloud computing unit — Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Slack Technologies WORK in a bid to offer integrated enterprise software tools is a testament to the same.



We note that both the companies strive to aid management of AWS resources of the distributed development teams from inside Slack in order to enhance the enterprise workforce collaboration.



The latest agreement aims at offering scalable, reliable and secured communication toenterprise customers by integratingSlack’s channel-based messaging solutioninto AWS’ infrastructure and security services.



Slack Calls capability for all voice and video calling will be migrated to Amazon Chime as part of the deal.Audio, video, and screen-sharing capabilities in Slack Calls will be supported by Amazon Chime.



Notably, Amazon Chimethat allows users to meet, chat, and place business calls is a communications service of AWS.



We believe the latest partnership holds promise in this coronavirus (COVID-19)-hit world where “stay-at-home” practices and social distancing have been made mandatory across offices worldwide. The adoption rate of cloud services and more importantly video conferencing tools has increased significantly owing to these COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Competitive Edge



The latest move is likely to provide a competitive edge to Amazon against Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, which are also leaving no stone unturned to bolster its workspace software offerings.



Notably, Microsoft has recently joined forces with Slack. Both the companies are adding advanced capabilities to aid users to work from home efficiently during this pandemic.



Integration of Microsoft Teams with Slack is reportedly in process and expected to help users communicate efficientlyand accelerate business processes in this crisis.



Meanwhile, Google is striving to enhance its enterprise G-Suite with advanced AI and ML-powered capabilities. Notably, Google Hangouts Meet’s video conferencing solution is currently available for free.



Nevertheless, Amazon is likely to give these companies a tough competition on the back of extend product integrations.

Apart from Slack Calls and Amazon Chime integration, there are other offerings including AWS Key Management Service with Slack Enterprise Key Management, AWS Chatbot integration with Slack, and Amazon AppFlow integration with Slack integrations, which are likely to provide greater flexibility to developer teams in managing their AWS resources in Slack channels and Amazon Chime chat rooms.



AWS to Gain



Enterprises are increasingly adopting digital transformation techniques to automate and accelerate business processes with focus on enhancing unified workspace communication to boost productivity at home amid the pandemic.



We believe the latest move is expected to aid AWS’ momentum across enterprise customers as the Slack partnership will enhance its enterprise-grade offerings.



Further, it will help these customers in launching their cloud-based services without even leaving Slack. Further, it will aid in management of their cloud infrastructure projects.



Additionally, the partnership highlights the efficiency and reliability of the AWS services portfolio.



Notably, Slack considers AWS as its preferred cloud provider. As part of this partnership, Slack is leveraging AWS’ global infrastructure. In a bid to develop new collaboration features, it will utilize AWS’ storage, compute, database, security, analytics, and ML.



All these are likely to contribute to the AWS’ dominance in the cloud market.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



