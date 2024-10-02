News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon Announces Rewards For Business Prime Members, Discount On Essentials Membership

October 02, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Amazon's (AMZN) online business buying store Amazon Business announced Business Prime Rewards and a discount on Business Prime Essentials membership.

Under the rewards program, the company will provide an option to Business Prime members to earn up to $1,000 annually from their Amazon Business purchases and then redeem those rewards on future purchases during checkout.

Initially, the program was only available to Business Prime Duo or Business Prime Essentials members in the U.S.

Additionally, the tech giant will be offering a discount of 95 percent on the annual Essentials membership fee to new customers. Existing Business Prime Duo members can also take advantage of this discount and upgrade their membership for the same price.

Currently, Amazon's stock is trading at $185.24, up 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.