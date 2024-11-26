Amazon announces Buy with Prime availability on StevenMadden.com

Amazon (AMZN) announced that Buy with Prime, a direct-to-customer offering, is now available on SteveMadden.com (SHOO). With Buy with Prime, Prime members can shop directly from Steve Madden’s online store using the shopping benefits they already know including free delivery, returns, 24/7 shopper support, and a checkout experience. Now Prime members can shop on SteveMadden.com using their Prime shopping benefits with Buy with Prime.

