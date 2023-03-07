Amazon (AMZN) Ups Cloud Game in APAC With AWS Malaysia Region

Amazon AMZN continues to dominate the global cloud computing space on the back of an increasing number of availability zones and regions served by Amazon Web Services ("AWS").



Its deepening focus on the APAC region in the form of an increasing number of Availability Zones and infrastructure regions is further bolstering its cloud prospects.



The company’s latest plan to launch an AWS infrastructure region in Malaysia is a testament to the same.



Through the new region, AWS strives to invest around $6 billion by 2037 and support job creation in Malaysia.



The underlined region comprises three availability zones, which will aid AWS in delivering low latency and offering access to its robust cloud service portfolio and technology, including AI, machine learning (ML), data analytics and the Internet of Things, to customers in the country.



The latest move is expected to enable Amazon to gain traction among various customers, including developers, big companies, start-ups, developers, government organizations and non-profit organizations in the country. The new region will help them run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Malaysia.

Expanding the Asia Pacific (APAC) Presence

Apart from the latest move, Amazon recently launched an infrastructure area in Melbourne, Australia. Notably, this is the company’s second Australia region, joining the existing location in Sydney.



Through the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) region, AWS strives to invest $4.5 billion by 2037 and support 2,500 full-time jobs annually.



The company opened its second AWS region in India, in Hyderabad, which comprises three availability zones.



AWS announced its plans to open a region in Bangkok, Thailand.



AWS launched a cloud region in the United Arab Emirates, marking the second Middle East region of AWS.



AMZN’s opening of a region in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, remains noteworthy.



AWS intends to set up an infrastructure region in Auckland, New Zealand, comprising three availability zones.



It also intends to open an infrastructure region in Tel Aviv, Israel, by 2023.

Key Prospects, Competitive Scenario

APAC is considered to be one of the fastest-emerging cloud markets.



Per a Research and Markets report, the cloud market in the APAC region is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% between 2023 and 2030.



We believe that Amazon is well-poised to capitalize on the immense prospects in the APAC cloud market with its increasing number of cloud regions and availability zones.



However, given the boom scenario in APAC, not only Amazon but also its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL and Alibaba BABA are leaving no stone unturned to expand their presence in the region.



Microsoft’s Azure is gearing up for the opening of five data centers in APAC, namely South Central India, Indonesia Central, Malaysia West, New Zealand North and Taiwan North, which will be located in Hyderabad, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Auckland and Taipei, respectively.



Recently, Microsoft Azure launched a cloud availability region in China, namely China North 3, which marks the fifth of its kind in the country and the first to comprise multiple availability zones.



Alphabet’s Google recently announced that it is about to open a data center in Japan in 2023, marking its third such establishment in Asia. The facility will be located in Inzai, Chiba. The opening of a data center in Singapore is also noteworthy.



Google’s opening of cloud regions in India’s New Delhi and Australia’s Melbourne last year is an uptrend. Google is preparing to open three cloud regions in APAC, which will be located in Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand. It is also set to introduce cloud regions in Dammam, Saudi Arabia; and Doha, Qatar and Tel Aviv, Israel.



Alibaba is hugely investing in expanding its presence in the cloud market of the underlined region. The launch of Alibaba Cloud’s third data center in Indonesia remains noteworthy.

