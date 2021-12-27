Amazon (AMZN) to Boost Fulfillment Strength With Latest Move

Amazon AMZN continues to hold the leading position in the e-commerce market on the back of its robust retail strategies, solid momentum among third-party sellers, advanced technologies and, most importantly, expanding fulfillment network.



The company has leased a warehouse space in Bridgewater, MA, in sync with its growing efforts to bolster its distribution strength.



Notably, the company already operates two warehouses — one in Fall River and another in Stoughton.



The underlined warehouses will expand the e-commerce giant’s capability of fulfilling the increasing online customer orders on time.



This, in turn, will likely contribute to the company’s online retail business growth as well as drive its customer momentum.

Amazon to Gain

Notably, the company has been spending heavily to build and modernize fulfillment centers and delivery stations primarily to cut shipping costs and speed up delivery. This has been contributing to the performance of its online retail business — the backbone of its overall business. This, in turn, has aided the company in gaining investor confidence.



Coming to the price performance, Amazon has gained 5% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 34.4%.



The momentum is likely to continue driven by the company’s aggressive retail initiatives and strategic plans.



Hence, the latest move is likely to benefit the operation of Amazon.

Wrapping Up

The world’s largest online retailer has been strengthening its presence worldwide.



In our view, Amazon must maintain its U.S. market share, while expanding globally to retain its leading position. To this end, the company needs to continue investing more in fulfillment centers as these giant warehouses help online retailers store and ship products, and handle returns quickly.



Strengthening the delivery system remains crucial for the e-commerce giant in this fast-paced world.



These are important for providing the standard of service that customers have started expecting from Amazon. We believe that all these will continue to aid the company’s dominance in the highly competitive e-commerce market.



Escalating expenditure related to fulfillment remains another major concern for Amazon. Notably, the company’s cost of fulfillment increased 25.8% year over year to $18.5 billion in third-quarter 2021.

