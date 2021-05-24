Amazon (AMZN) Strengthens Cloud Portfolio With AWS App Runner

Amazon’s AMZN strong efforts toward expanding cloud compute offerings are the testaments to its customer-oriented focus. Notably, this will help its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), to expand its presence in the booming cloud market.



The move to make its fully managed container application service — AWS App Runner —generally available reflects the same.



Notably, the new service streamlines the entire container environment by aiding customers in deploying and running modern containerized web applications and APIs on AWS seamlessly by connecting the underlined service to their source code or container image.



Further, the service offers access to advanced tools for having full control over the deployment and operation of their applications. Also, customers will be able toencrypt network traffic andscale the underlying infrastructure and load balance.



Notably, with AWS App Runner, customers will be able to focus more on business applications by saving huge costs on containers and leveraging the portability of the service.

Customer Base to Expand

We believe that the latest move is likely to help AWS gain strong traction among customers.

Notably, customers using the new service will have topay for the compute and memory resources utilized by their application, without any upfront payment.



This along with the above-mentioned benefits is likely to bolster the adoption rate of AWS App Runner.



Notably, customers like Chick-fil-A, ZS Associates, DeNA, Pioneer Square Labs, Datadog, MongoDB, HashiCorp, Sysdigand Pulumi have already shown interest in thenew service.



We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. Moreover, strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure andGoogle Cloud acquired worldwide cloud market share of 19% and 7% in first-quarter 2021, respectively, while Amazon led with a 32% share.

Portfolio Strength

The latest move bolsters the portfolio of AWS services and products.



Apart from AWS App Runner, the company recently made its fully managed operations service namely Amazon DevOps Guru generally available. The service detects operational issues automatically and suggests specific actions for them.



Further, the announcement regarding the general availability of analytics service, Amazon FinSpace, remains noteworthy. The service simplifies the steps needed to find, prepare and analyze financial data, thus, helping FSI organizations in addressing the time challenge involved in these steps.



Additionally, AWS made Amazon Nimble Studio generally available. Notably, the service speeds up the setting up of a content production studio from the duration of some weeks to a few hours.



Also, the company announced the general availability of AQUA for Amazon Redshift, which is a distributed and hardware-accelerated cache for Amazon Redshift.



Further, AWS made its abnormality detection solution, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, generally available. Powered by Machine Learning technology, the service is well-equipped to detect anomalies in machine equipment on the back of predictive maintenance.



We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid Amazon’s dominance in the booming cloud market.



