Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 13%

Key Points GAAP earnings per share of $1.68 beat the $1.33 analyst estimate in Q2 2025, with revenue (GAAP) also exceeded expectations at $167.7 billion in Q2 2025.

Amazon Web Services revenue (GAAP) increased 17.5% year-over-year, and advertising sales rose 23% year-over-year.

Trailing twelve month free cash flow declined 66%, from $53.0 billion in the period ended Q2 2024 to $18.2 billion in the period ended Q2 2025 despite robust profit growth.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the e-commerce and technology giant, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025. The company reported both revenue and earnings (GAAP) well ahead of analyst forecasts in Q2 2025, with net sales (GAAP) of $167.7 billion and earnings per share (GAAP) of $1.68. Analysts had expected $162.2 billion in GAAP revenue and $1.33 in GAAP earnings per share. Strong performance in cloud computing (AWS), international operations, and advertising drove the results, although a sharp drop in free cash flow for the period ended Q2 2025 and heavier capital investments raised new investor questions. Overall, the quarter was highlighted by operational outperformance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.68 $1.33 $1.26 33.3 % Revenue (GAAP) $167.7 billion $162.2 billion $148.0 billion 13.3 % Net Income (GAAP) $18.2 billion $13.5 billion 34.6 % Operating Income (GAAP) $19.2 billion $14.7 billion 30.6 % Free Cash Flow (Trailing 12 Months) $18.2 billion $53.0 billion (65.7 %)

Amazon's Business Overview and Recent Priorities

Amazon operates as a broad-based digital retailer, cloud infrastructure provider, advertising platform, and innovator in everything from logistics to satellite communications. Its core businesses span e-commerce sales, cloud services via Amazon Web Services (AWS), and a range of supporting segments like advertising, subscriptions, and physical retail.

Recent priorities include enhancing the customer experience with faster shipping and broader selection, accelerating artificial intelligence development, expanding its cloud service reach, and investing in its logistics and fulfillment network. The company's technology and capital investments are designed to support both near-term growth and long-term innovation.

Quarter in Detail: What Drove Amazon’s Results?

AWS saw sales jump 17.5% to $30.87 billion. Advertising services revenue reached $15.69 billion, a 22% increase, reflecting continued growth in digital ad sales to brands seeking online reach.

North America sales totaled $100.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year for the North America segment (GAAP). International segment sales climbed 16% to $36.8 billion, and its operating income (GAAP) rose sharply to $1.49 billion from $273 million in Q2 2024. Improved margins in both regions are notable (GAAP), with International segment operating margin (GAAP) improved from 0.9% in Q2 2024 to 4.1%. In AWS, operating margin slipped sequentially from 39.5% in Q1 2025 to 32.9%.

These outlays have supported expansion in cloud, fulfillment, logistics, and emerging businesses.

Operational milestones included the largest Prime Day event ever, with record sales for independent sellers, and a continued build-out of same- and next-day delivery capacity in the United States. The customer experience saw expansion with the Alexa+ AI-powered assistant, and AWS won new large clients spanning industries including automotive, finance, and consumer goods. Major launches in AI — like Bedrock foundation models and Kiro, an AI-powered software development environment — were front and center. Meanwhile, Project Kuiper’s successful satellite launches set the stage for space-based internet services.

No material changes in dividend policy occurred, as Amazon does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Forward: Amazon’s Guidance and Watch Points

Amazon projected net sales of $174.0 billion to $179.5 billion, a year-over-year growth rate of 10% to 13%. Expected operating income (GAAP) is $15.5 billion to $20.5 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Q3 2024. The company noted an anticipated currency tailwind of 130 basis points. Management flagged ongoing risks in currency movements, geopolitical developments, and substantial capital expenditure requirements as important considerations for the coming months.

Investors should watch for further shifts in free cash flow, given the dramatic year-over-year decline in free cash flow (GAAP, trailing twelve months: $18.2 billion in Q2 2025 vs. $53.0 billion in Q2 2024) and the ongoing elevated pace of capital investment. AWS margin trends bear watching, especially given recent sequential declines in operating margin from 39.5% in Q1 2025 to 32.9% in Q2 2025. Persistent uncertainty about global tariffs and trade, as well as intensified competition in cloud from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), remain themes in management commentary. Amazon does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

