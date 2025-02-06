Amazon (AMZN) Outperforms in Q4 Despite Cloud Setback

Amazon (AMZN) beat quarterly revenue estimates in the final quarter of last year, buoyed by a strong holiday retail season that pushed its overall sales to $187.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street's expectations. However, the performance was overshadowed by weaknesses in its cloud computing unit, which led to a sharp 3.5% drop in shares in extended trading and wiped out roughly $90 billion in market value.





Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported a 19% revenue increase to $28.79 billion, narrowly missing consensus estimates of $28.87 billion. This modest growth in AWS reflects broader investor impatience with Big Tech's substantial capital expenditures on AI and cloud infrastructure, a challenge also faced by rivals such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). The company’s robust retail performance, including a 7% increase in online sales to $75.56 billion and an 18% rise in advertising revenue to $17.3 billion, partially offset the cloud unit's underperformance.





Market Overview:





Q4 revenue reached $187.8 billion versus an estimated $187.3 billion.



Online sales surged 7% to $75.56 billion amid a strong holiday season.



AWS grew 19% to $28.79 billion, slightly missing expectations.



Key Points:



Advertising revenue climbed 18% to $17.3 billion and net income nearly doubled to $20 billion.



Earnings per share were $1.86, exceeding the expected $1.49.



Cloud growth lags contributed to a 3.5% drop in extended trading, erasing about $90 billion in market value.



Looking Ahead:



Investors remain cautious as Big Tech faces mounting capital expenditures on AI and cloud infrastructure.



Monitoring AWS performance will be crucial to restoring investor confidence.



Future strategy may balance retail strength with renewed focus on accelerating cloud growth.



Despite the robust performance in its retail division, the underwhelming growth in AWS has raised concerns among investors. The slowdown in cloud revenue, a key driver of future earnings, underscores the challenge of sustaining high growth amid massive capital investments in AI and infrastructure.As Amazon navigates these headwinds, it remains well-positioned with strong retail fundamentals and effective cost management. The company’s future strategy will likely focus on bolstering its cloud segment while leveraging retail momentum, ensuring it retains market leadership in an increasingly competitive landscape.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

