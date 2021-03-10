Amazon (AMZN) Launches One Zone Storage, Expands AWS Portfolio

Amazon’s AMZN cloud-computing arm Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) unveiled One Zone storage classes for Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS).



With the launch, the company strives to offer an option of serverless, simple and fully managed file system, which stores data within a single Availability Zone (“AZ”).



Further, One Zone storage classes provide lifecycle management and integration with computing services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, AWS Fargate, Amazon Elastic Container Service and AWS Lambda.



Additionally, these provide the same elasticity and scalability benefits of Amazon EFS Standard and EFS Standard-Infrequent Access.



Most importantly, One Zone storage classesreduce storage costs by 47% compared to the existing Amazon EFS storage classes. Users will incur storage expenses of $0.043/GB a month.

Clientele to Grow

We note that AWS is likely to gain solid traction among those customers who require cost-optimized file storage options for workloads and applications and do not need multi-AZ availability and durability.



Further, One Zone storage is expected to help AWS witness strong momentum across analytics, simulation and media transcoding application developers.



This, in turn, is likely to bolster the adoption rate of Amazon EFS One Zone storage classes.



Notably, the latest launch has already attracted the attention of customers like Capital One, The Regeneron Genetics Center, Qube Research & Technologies, Funambol, and Murex.

Amazon.com, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Amazon.com, Inc. revenue-ttm | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The latest move is in sync with Amazon’s growing efforts toward expanding the AWS services portfolio.



Apart from One Zone storage, the company made its new service offering anomaly detection solution — Amazon Lookout for Vision—generally available. This service is well-equipped to process several images in an hour to detect defects and anomalies in manufactured products.



Further, the recent introductions of Amazon HealthLake, new Amazon SageMaker capabilities and new container services among others remain noteworthy.



We believe that the expanding cloud offerings will continue to drive AWS’scustomer momentum,which, in turn,will accelerate its top-line growth.



Notably, AWS has become an integral part of Amazon. In fourth-quarter 2020, AWS generated $12.7 billion in revenues (10% of total revenues), which rose 28% year over year.



Moreover, strengthening clientele will continue to aid Amazon in sustaining its cloud dominance and competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud acquired worldwide cloud market share of 20%, 7% and 6% in fourth-quarter 2020, respectively, while AWS led with a 32% share.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Get Free Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.