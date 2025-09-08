Amazon (AMZN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Amazon (AMZN) was up +1.43% at $235.66. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.21% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.45%.

The online retailer's stock has climbed by 4.33% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.92% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amazon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.57, signifying a 9.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $177.86 billion, indicating a 11.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.73 per share and revenue of $707.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.7% and +10.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.44% upward. Amazon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.51.

It's also important to note that AMZN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

