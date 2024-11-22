News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Amazon (AMZN) to Invest an Additional $4 Billion in AI Start-Up Anthropic

November 22, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Joel Baglole for TipRanks ->

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) has announced plans to invest an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up company that competes directly against OpenAI.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The new money doubles Amazon’s total investment in Anthropic to $8 billion. However, despite the big allocation of funds, Amazon remains a minority investor in Anthropic, the start-up company behind the Claude chatbot that competes against OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is its largest outside investment ever.

As part of the deal, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will become Anthropic’s main cloud computing partner. Going forward, Anthropic will use AWS Trainium and Inferentia microchips to train its AI models. The partnership also allows AWS customers to fine tune their data using Anthropic’s Claude chatbot.

Race to Adopt AI Models

Amazon is investing heavily in Anthropic as technology giants race to adopt AI models that are exploding in popularity and projected to be a $1 trillion market within a decade. Amazon is competing against other mega-cap tech companies such as Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META) in what’s being described as an AI arms race.

While some companies such as Alphabet and Meta are developing their own AI models and applications, others like Microsoft and Amazon are pouring billions of dollars into AI start-ups such as Anthropic and ChatGPT. Anthropic recently announced a milestone: AI agents that can use a computer to complete complex tasks just as a human would.

Amazon’s stock is up 30% this year.

Is AMZN Stock a Buy?

Amazon stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 45 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 44 Buy and one Sell recommendations issued in the last three months. The average AMZN price target of $239.10 implies 21.24% upside from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on AMZN stock

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
GOOGL
META
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.